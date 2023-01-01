Watergate Bay

This magnificent sweep of sand presents what is undoubtedly the finest panorama of any beach near Newquay. Travelling north from town, as the road crosses over the crest of the hill and drops towards the beach, you'll find sand that arcs beneath grassy cliffs like a golden crescent. It's an arresting sight, and looks completely different in all weather. It's a great spot for trying out water-based activities such as surfing and stand-up paddleboarding, thanks to the Extreme Academy.

Lunch is covered, thanks to Jamie Oliver's Fifteen Cornwall and the Beach Hut, both just behind the sand.

The beach's northern end at Fox Hole is often much quieter than the rest of the bay, but it gets cut off at high tide, so make sure you've checked the tide times before exploring.