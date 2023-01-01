Bedruthan Steps

Roughly halfway between Newquay and Padstow loom the stately rock stacks of Bedruthan. These mighty granite pillars have been carved out by the relentless action of thousands of years of wind and waves, and now provide a stirring spot for a stroll. The area is owned by the National Trust (NT), which also runs the car park and cafe. Admission to the site is free, but non-NT members have to pay for parking.

The beach itself is accessed via a steep staircase and is submerged at high tide. Towards the northern end is a rocky shelf known as Diggory’s Island, which separates the main beach from another cove.