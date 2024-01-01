Backed by a large caravan park and accessed from the coast path, this small beach is a little off the beaten track, and mainly used by campers and caravanners – but the lack of facilities means it's generally a bit quieter than its neighbours. According to local lore, it was named after a local wise woman and witch who once lived nearby.
Mother Ivey's Bay
North Cornwall
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.5 MILES
Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…
15.78 MILES
This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…
14.15 MILES
Famous as the supposed birthplace of King Arthur, Tintagel's epic clifftop castle has been occupied since Roman times and once served as a residence for…
20.2 MILES
This is Cornwall's real-life secret garden. Formerly the family estate of the Tremaynes, Heligan's magnificent 19th-century gardens fell into disrepair…
22.75 MILES
Grandly located at the head of the Fal estuary, 4 miles south of Truro, Trelissick is one of Cornwall's most beautiful aristocratic estates, with a formal…
19.46 MILES
Two miles from St Agnes is one of Cornwall's most beautiful coves, Chapel Porth, a wild, rocky beach framed by steep, gorse-covered cliffs, owned by the…
27.67 MILES
These wonderful side-by-side beaches join up at low tide to form one epic stretch of golden, flat sand. At the eastern end is the small, National Trust…
15.44 MILES
Hidden away in a secret valley, this little glen feels like something from a fairy tale. Fringed by climbing ivy and shrubs, a 60ft waterfall tumbles…
Nearby North Cornwall attractions
0.76 MILES
Four miles west of Padstow town is the distinctive outcrop of Trevose Head, a notorious shipping hazard that was once used as a quarry, and has been…
0.8 MILES
For a proper surf, this wide, sandy beach is the best option within easy reach of Padstow. There's a surf school based here, and summer-long lifeguarding…
0.81 MILES
Arcing along the west side of the headland from Trevose Head, Constantine is one of the most impressive sweeps of sand near Padstow. It's a long, west…
1.31 MILES
A good family beach, with easy access from the car park, lots of fine sand at low tide and a small area for swimming, that's framed by rocks on either…
1.71 MILES
The nearest beach to Padstow is this small bay sheltered from the wind by Roundhole Point. It's a good place for swimming, and has a lifeguard in summer.
2.46 MILES
A long, narrow, northwest-facing beach backed by grass-covered dunes, tall cliffs and divided by a tidal stream. It's best visited at low tide, when there…
3.1 MILES
Much favoured by directors of costume dramas and period films, this stately Grade I–listed manor was built by the Prideaux-Brune family, purportedly…
3.21 MILES
Given how close it is to Padstow, this grand beach stays surprisingly quiet most of the year. It looks out over the mouth of the Camel Estuary and, thanks…