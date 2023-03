A long, narrow, northwest-facing beach backed by grass-covered dunes, tall cliffs and divided by a tidal stream. It's best visited at low tide, when there's a huge area of sand to wander, and several small coves to explore to the north and south. There's a little shop at the rear of the beach, and toilets next to the car park.

There's rarely any decent swell here, so surfers tend to give it a miss.