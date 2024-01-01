Trevone

North Cornwall

The nearest beach to Padstow is this small bay sheltered from the wind by Roundhole Point. It's a good place for swimming, and has a lifeguard in summer.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • ST AUSTELL, ENGLAND - JULY 2, 2019: Eden Sessions music concert at Eden Project eco visitor attraction in Cornwall, England. 1494239609 architecture, attraction, biome, biosphere, bodelva, britain, british, building, concert, conservation, cornwall, design, destination, dome, earth, eco, ecosystem, eden project, eden sessions, education, educational, england, english, environment, garden, greenhouse, horticulture, indoor, kylie minogue, landmark, mediterranean, music, nature, outdoor, plants, rainforest, sphere, st austell, summer, sustainability, sustainable tourism, tourism, tourist, travel, tropical, uk, united kingdom, vacation, venue, visitor

    Eden Project

    16.43 MILES

    Looking like a cross between a lunar landing station and a James Bond villain's lair, the gigantic hemispherical greenhouses of the Eden Project have…

  • Lanhydrock House, Bodmin, Cornwall, England Lanhydrock The house was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 1881 as a home for the Agar-Robartes family

    Lanhydrock

    14.32 MILES

    This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…

  • A view of the footbridge and castle ruins at Tintagel Castle in Cornwall, UK.; Shutterstock ID 1988916434; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Tintagel Castle

    12.78 MILES

    Famous as the supposed birthplace of King Arthur, Tintagel's epic clifftop castle has been occupied since Roman times and once served as a residence for…

  • Laying down Giant at the Lost gardens of Heligan, Cornwall, England

    Lost Gardens of Heligan

    19.55 MILES

    This is Cornwall's real-life secret garden. Formerly the family estate of the Tremaynes, Heligan's magnificent 19th-century gardens fell into disrepair…

  • Trelissick

    Trelissick

    22.93 MILES

    Grandly located at the head of the Fal estuary, 4 miles south of Truro, Trelissick is one of Cornwall's most beautiful aristocratic estates, with a formal…

  • Heather at Towanroath Engine House

    Chapel Porth

    20.42 MILES

    Two miles from St Agnes is one of Cornwall's most beautiful coves, Chapel Porth, a wild, rocky beach framed by steep, gorse-covered cliffs, owned by the…

  • Gwithian & Godrevy Towans

    Gwithian & Godrevy Towans

    28.79 MILES

    These wonderful side-by-side beaches join up at low tide to form one epic stretch of golden, flat sand. At the eastern end is the small, National Trust…

  • St Nectan's Glen

    St Nectan's Glen

    14.03 MILES

    Hidden away in a secret valley, this little glen feels like something from a fairy tale. Fringed by climbing ivy and shrubs, a 60ft waterfall tumbles…

Nearby North Cornwall attractions

1. Harlyn Bay

0.99 MILES

For a proper surf, this wide, sandy beach is the best option within easy reach of Padstow. There's a surf school based here, and summer-long lifeguarding…

2. Prideaux Place

1.4 MILES

Much favoured by directors of costume dramas and period films, this stately Grade I–listed manor was built by the Prideaux-Brune family, purportedly…

3. Tregirls Beach

1.62 MILES

Given how close it is to Padstow, this grand beach stays surprisingly quiet most of the year. It looks out over the mouth of the Camel Estuary and, thanks…

4. Mother Ivey's Bay

1.71 MILES

Backed by a large caravan park and accessed from the coast path, this small beach is a little off the beaten track, and mainly used by campers and…

5. National Lobster Hatchery

1.94 MILES

In an effort to combat falling lobster stocks, this harbourside hatchery rears baby lobsters in tanks before returning them to the wild. Displays detail…

6. Daymer Bay

2.23 MILES

This huge, white sandy beach is the best on this side of the estuary, so unsurprisingly it's packed in midsummer – but it's large enough that you can…

7. Constantine Bay

2.27 MILES

Arcing along the west side of the headland from Trevose Head, Constantine is one of the most impressive sweeps of sand near Padstow. It's a long, west…

8. Treyarnon

2.44 MILES

A good family beach, with easy access from the car park, lots of fine sand at low tide and a small area for swimming, that's framed by rocks on either…