Arcing along the west side of the headland from Trevose Head, Constantine is one of the most impressive sweeps of sand near Padstow. It's a long, west-facing, gently sloping shelf of sand, separated by a rocky point from another beach known as Booby's Bay.

It's also a classic surfers' beach, served by a couple of offshore reefs to the north and south that serve up a variety of lefts and rights, depending on the swell – but rocks and strong rips mean it's for experienced surfers only.