Trevibban Mill

This young vineyard has a fast-growing reputation in the wine world, and it's a fine place to sample vintages in a dreamy Cornish setting. In total there are some 11,000 vines and 1700 apple trees spread across the estate, producing a range of whites and rosés in both still and sparkling versions (there are even a couple of fruity reds on the roster). The ciders and juices are delicious, too.

Guided tours (£30) exploring the art of winemaking and the estate's organic ethos take place on Sundays and include a tasting. There's also a lovely restaurant, Appleton's at the Vineyard, and a wine-tasting bar.