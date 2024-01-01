In an effort to combat falling lobster stocks, this harbourside hatchery rears baby lobsters in tanks before returning them to the wild. Displays detail the crustaceans' life cycle, and there are viewing tanks where you can watch the residents in action. Booking a 30-minute 'Meet the Expert' tour (adult/child £12/6) allows you a glimpse into work behind the scenes.
National Lobster Hatchery
North Cornwall
