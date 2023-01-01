This unusual triple stone circle is said to have been formed by a group of local men who contravened the sabbath and played the local game of hurling (a cross between running and rugby) on a Sunday. In truth, no explanation has settled the mystery of what the trio of circles were for.

Just to the west are the twin standing stones known as The Pipers – again, supposedly punishment for playing music on the holy sabbath.

It's possible the two standing stones marked the entrance to the wider ceremonial site of which the stone circles formed a part.