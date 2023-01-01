King Arthur's Hall

One of the most impressive – and strangest – prehistoric sites on Bodmin Moor, this great structure is formed of 56 standing stones, although archaeologists believe it may once have had more than 140. Arranged in a rough rectangle and measuring about 20m by 50m, it's a huge monument, and must have been of enormous ceremonial significance to its makers; one theory is that it may once have been some kind of sacred pool, perhaps used for ritual purposes.

Archaeologists know that water was of great importance to Neolithic people, probably representing some kind of transition between dimensions, so it's a theory that seems to make logical sense.

It's reached by a boggy track to the east of St Breward, not far from Hallagenna Farm; it's clearly marked on OS map 109.