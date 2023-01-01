St Nectan's Glen

Hidden away in a secret valley, this little glen feels like something from a fairy tale. Fringed by climbing ivy and shrubs, a 60ft waterfall tumbles across the slate into a kieve (plunge pool). It’s a mystical spot, supposedly frequented by Cornish piskies (pixies), and legendarily associated with King Arthur – you'll see ribbons and offerings dangling from the trees around the pool. It's also a bracing spot for a dip – though be warned, the water's icy-cold year-round.

The remains of a hermitage that supposedly belonged to St Nectan can be seen above the pool. We’re willing to bet there wasn’t a cafe serving cream teas and cakes here in his day.

A new walkway has opened up two smaller waterfalls nearby, and the walk through the woodland is bewitchingly pretty.

To find it, take the B3263 coast road from Tintagel towards Boscastle, and look out for the car park at Trethevy. From here, signs lead down to the glen.