A secluded and secret(ish) beach within easy reach of Tintagel, the tiny, tucked-away cove of Bossiney Haven is accessible via farmland and steep steps cut into the cliff. The beach is practically submerged at high tide, and a tough walk up and down, so it usually stays pretty quiet. It’s a great place for a picnic and an out-of-the-way dip, but beware – the tide rolls in fast.

It’s off the B3263 north of Tintagel; there’s parking in a nearby field, from where it’s a 10-minute walk down to the beach.