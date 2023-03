This oddball museum has been a fixture in Boscastle since 1960, and apparently houses the world's largest collection of witchy memorabilia, from haunted skulls to hags' bridles and voodoo dolls (known as poppets). It's half-tacky, half-spooky, and some of the more 'controversial' exhibits might perturb kids of a sensitive disposition (and some adults, for that matter). Recent exhibitions have covered curses and ritual magic.