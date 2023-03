The coast around Hartland Point offers superb hiking. Tucked just under the point is the short white column of a lighthouse, which was built in 1874. You can't go in but there's a viewing platform just to the west, where you can also see the rusting fragments of the coaster Johanna.

The coaster came to grief on New Year's Eve in 1982; the crew were rescued by the Clovelly lifeboat.