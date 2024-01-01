Crooklets

The Atlantic Highway

LoginSave

Slightly to the north of the town centre, this is a busy town beach backed by a huge car park. It's popular with families, beach bums and surfers alike, and there are a couple of surf schools who have their trailers stationed here. There's a small cafe for snacks, run by the ever-friendly Rosie.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Lanhydrock House, Bodmin, Cornwall, England Lanhydrock The house was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 1881 as a home for the Agar-Robartes family

    Lanhydrock

    28.01 MILES

    This magnificent manor, 2.5 miles southeast of Bodmin, offers a fascinating insight into Upstairs, Downstairs life in Victorian England. The house was…

  • A view of the footbridge and castle ruins at Tintagel Castle in Cornwall, UK.; Shutterstock ID 1988916434; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Tintagel Castle

    14.7 MILES

    Famous as the supposed birthplace of King Arthur, Tintagel's epic clifftop castle has been occupied since Roman times and once served as a residence for…

  • Boats in the harbour at Clovelly an historic fishing village on the Devon Heritage Coast; Shutterstock ID 285301700; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Clovelly Historic Village

    13.06 MILES

    Clovelly is privately owned, and admission is charged at the hilltop visitor centre. The village's cobbled streets are so steep that cars can't cope, so…

  • The Gardens at Rosemoor.

    RHS Rosemoor

    19.59 MILES

    Run by the prestigious Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), Rosemoor is a must-see source of green-fingered inspiration. One of only four RHS gardens open…

  • Broomhill Sculpture Gardens, Muddiford, Barnstaple, North Devon, UK.

    Broomhill Sculpture Gardens

    28.98 MILES

    It's a magical effect: 300 often quirky sculptures hidden away in a 4-hectare wooded valley. There's a fairy-tale or comic feel to much of it – slivers of…

  • St Nectan's Glen

    St Nectan's Glen

    13.68 MILES

    Hidden away in a secret valley, this little glen feels like something from a fairy tale. Fringed by climbing ivy and shrubs, a 60ft waterfall tumbles…

  • Cotehele

    Cotehele

    27.56 MILES

    At the head of the Tamar Valley sits the Tudor manor of Cotehele, one of the Edgcumbe dynasty's modest country retreats. The cavernous great hall is the…

  • Trevibban Mill

    Trevibban Mill

    29.07 MILES

    This young vineyard has a fast-growing reputation in the wine world, and it's a fine place to sample vintages in a dreamy Cornish setting. In total there…

View more attractions

Nearby The Atlantic Highway attractions

1. Bude Sea Pool

0.22 MILES

Built in the 1930s, this handsome seawater pool sits behind Summerleaze beach to provide a safe place for sea swimming, without the danger of tides or…

2. Summerleaze

0.34 MILES

Bude's main family beach is a classic bucket-and-spade affair, with its proximity to town ensuring it's awash with windbreaks in summer. It's also home to…

3. Bude Castle

0.5 MILES

Housed in a peculiar folly behind Summerleaze beach, Bude Castle was built by local inventor Sir Goldsworthy Gurney, whose creations included theatrical…

4. Widemouth Bay

2.97 MILES

If you're travelling with kids, the best idea for a sunny day is to head to Widemouth (pronounced wid-muth). It has acres of sand at low tide, plenty of…

5. Crackington Haven

7.41 MILES

Probably the most dramatic of Bude's beaches, it has rock shelves and pebbly sand bordered by black cliffs, speckled by a blaze of wildflowers in spring…

6. Strangles

8.62 MILES

Precious few people make the effort to seek out this remote cove, and to be fair, it's a bit rocky and pebble-strewn, not to mention quite a trek down…

7. Hartland Point

11.01 MILES

The coast around Hartland Point offers superb hiking. Tucked just under the point is the short white column of a lighthouse, which was built in 1874. You…

8. Shipwreck Museum

11.02 MILES

Artefacts and powerful photographs evoke some of the hundreds of vessels that have foundered on Hartland's jagged shore.