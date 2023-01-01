Porlock Weir's stout granite quay curves around a shingly beach, which is backed by pubs, fisherfolks' storehouses and a scattering of seasonal shops. The weir has been around for almost a thousand years (it's named in the Domesday Book as 'Portloc'). It makes a glorious place for a pub lunch and a stroll, with stirring views across the Vale of Porlock and easy access to the South West Coast Path.

The shingle beach to the west of the weir forms part of the Porlock Ridge and Saltmarsh SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest), a popular spot for local birdwatchers.