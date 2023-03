The steam trains of this vintage railway are a fine way to see the Somerset countryside. The 20-mile route runs from it's base at Minehead to Bishops Lydeard, stopping at Dunster, Watchet, Williton, Crowcombe Heathfield and several other stations en route. There are four to seven trains daily from May to October, with a more limited service in March, April and December.

There are discounts (adult/child £2/1) if you book online.