The endearingly weird Bakelite Museum, 7 miles east of Dunster, houses the nation’s largest collection of Bakelite (otherwise known as polyoxybenzylmethylenglycolanhydride), one of the earliest plastics. The highlight of this treasure trove is the full-sized Bakelite coffin – pity the pall-bearers who had to lug that one.

Other Bakelite items on show include radios, letter openers, egg cups, vacuum cleaners, toasters, a full-sized caravan and even false teeth.