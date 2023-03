The poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge moved to this 17th-century cottage with his wife Sara and son Hartley in 1796. It's where he's thought to have composed some of his greatest works, including The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, Kubla Khan and This Lime Tree Bower My Prison. An atmospheric restoration and audio installations create the sense that the poet has just popped out for a stroll.

It's in the village of Nether Stowey, 12 miles north of Taunton.