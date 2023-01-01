Grand Western Canal

Built in 1814, the canal that meanders around the hills above Tiverton provides an intriguing insight into life on constructed inland waterways. Tub-boats carrying limestone from local quarries worked this waterway for 130 years before the network declined. This 11-mile stretch is all that's left. At the canal basin, a visitor centre (open daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm) charts its history.

The basin is also home to canal boat trips, a cafe and boat hire. Find it all a mile east of Tiverton, off the A396.