You’ll see them cantering across the open moor, but this is a great way to get up close to Exmoor’s stubby ponies. Originally bred as beasts of burden, they’re famously hardy despite their diminutive size. A prebooked one-hour taster session (£30) sees you grooming, tacking and riding a pony indoors.

There's also a half-day pony experience; it includes a two-hour moorland hack (for competent riders under 12 stone or 76kg only) and costs £45 per person.