Castle Drogo

Three miles northeast of Chagford, this outlandish architectural flight of fancy was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens for self-made food-millionaire Julius Drewe. Built between 1911 and 1931, it was intended to be a modern-day medieval castle, with all the comforts of a country house. Unfortunately, the property hasn't worn well – it's currently the focus of a massive six-year restoration project. Parts of the house remain open, though, and imaginative midrenovation displays include a scaffolding viewing tower.

Below the house, the woodland trails have extraordinary alpine-esque views over the plunging Teign Gorge.