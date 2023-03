The remains of 24 Bronze Age houses (often called huts) dot a sprawling 1.45-hectare site that is encircled by an arching 1.5m-high and 7m-wide perimeter wall. It's thought prehistoric peoples enclosed the land for a summer encampment. You can stroll around and into the huts, where knee-high walls give a sense of the structure. Also look out for the stone paving beside the southeast entrance.

Grimspound is 6 miles southwest of Moretonhampstead, beside a minor road leading off the B3212.