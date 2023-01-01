Fingle Woods

One of the last remaining patches of ancient woodland left on Dartmoor, this lovely 214-hectare forest was badly marred by the introduction of fast-growing conifers in the postwar years. Now jointly owned by the Woodland Trust and the National Trust, the woods is undergoing a major restoration to return it to its natural state. Although 28 miles of trails are now open to the public, it's still a work in progress.

The site is 5 miles east of Moretonhampstead, near the National Trust property Castle Drogo.