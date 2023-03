Legends swirl around this spooky patch of old-growth oak forest. According to local legend, it was a sacred site for the Druids, who conducted magical rituals here, and is also supposedly haunted by phantoms and hell hounds who prey on unwary travellers. It's certainly atmospheric on a drizzly day, when mist swirls among the oaks and imagination runs wild, but really it's just a peaceful place for a wander. It's near Two Bridges: look out for signs.