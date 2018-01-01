Mallorca Catamaran Cruise and Snorkeling Trip

Have a fun experience at sea on a 5-hour trip aboard a Mallorca catamaran cruise! The cruise departs from one of two locations – see Tour Options below for details.Cruise from the Northern Part of MallorcaRelax on the drive to the Pollensa Port. Here, board your catamaran, and enjoy views of the Mallorca shoreline and the neighboring island of Menorca as you cruise through the Bay of Pollensa.Sail past Barcarets, Mal Pas and Las Caletas Beach, and enjoy several swimming and snorkeling opportunities (snorkeling equipment is provided). Relax and sunbathe on the catamaran’s benches or nets while you continue sailing on the Mediterranean Sea toward Formentor Cape, and grab a drink from the boat’s bar (own expense).In Formentor Beach, stay aboard the catamaran as it drops anchor and enjoy a buffet lunch of grilled meat, salads and desserts, with water and the famous Spanish sangria (a wine punch). Then return to the Alcudia port.Cruise from the Eastern Part of MallorcaIf you are staying in the eastern part of Mallorca, your catamaran cruise will follow a different route. Hop on board the boat in Palmer, in Colonia Sant Jordi, and take in views of the southeast coast of Mallorca as you sail toward Es Trenc Beach. Stop here for approximately 30 minutes to go for a swim or sunbathe on the beach. Continue to Es Cargol Beach, where you’ll enjoy a longer break. Swim and snorkel in the beautiful blue water and go back on board to enjoy a buffet lunch or dinner of grilled meat, salads and desserts, with water and soft drinks. Enjoy the views of the stunning south coast of Mallorca on your way back to Colonia Sant Jordi.Cruise from the Southern Part of MallorcaIf you are staying in the southern part, your boat will leave from Palma de Mallorca Port and sail on the south east coast.See Itinerary section below for information on pickup locations within each area.