In 1993, Unesco declared Menorca a Biosphere Reserve, aiming to preserve environmental areas, such as the Parc Natural S’Albufera des Grau wetlands, and its liberal sprinkling of mysterious Bronze Age sites.
Mallorca Catamaran Cruise and Snorkeling Trip
Have a fun experience at sea on a 5-hour trip aboard a Mallorca catamaran cruise! The cruise departs from one of two locations – see Tour Options below for details.Cruise from the Northern Part of MallorcaRelax on the drive to the Pollensa Port. Here, board your catamaran, and enjoy views of the Mallorca shoreline and the neighboring island of Menorca as you cruise through the Bay of Pollensa.Sail past Barcarets, Mal Pas and Las Caletas Beach, and enjoy several swimming and snorkeling opportunities (snorkeling equipment is provided). Relax and sunbathe on the catamaran’s benches or nets while you continue sailing on the Mediterranean Sea toward Formentor Cape, and grab a drink from the boat’s bar (own expense).In Formentor Beach, stay aboard the catamaran as it drops anchor and enjoy a buffet lunch of grilled meat, salads and desserts, with water and the famous Spanish sangria (a wine punch). Then return to the Alcudia port.Cruise from the Eastern Part of MallorcaIf you are staying in the eastern part of Mallorca, your catamaran cruise will follow a different route. Hop on board the boat in Palmer, in Colonia Sant Jordi, and take in views of the southeast coast of Mallorca as you sail toward Es Trenc Beach. Stop here for approximately 30 minutes to go for a swim or sunbathe on the beach. Continue to Es Cargol Beach, where you’ll enjoy a longer break. Swim and snorkel in the beautiful blue water and go back on board to enjoy a buffet lunch or dinner of grilled meat, salads and desserts, with water and soft drinks. Enjoy the views of the stunning south coast of Mallorca on your way back to Colonia Sant Jordi.Cruise from the Southern Part of MallorcaIf you are staying in the southern part, your boat will leave from Palma de Mallorca Port and sail on the south east coast.See Itinerary section below for information on pickup locations within each area.
Menorca Round Trip Ferry Ticket from Mallorca
This is a return boat ticket that will give you the opportunity to discover one of the most beautiful islands in the Mediterranean Sea, Menorca.Hop on the fast ferry early in the morning (9:00) and sail from Port de Alcudia to this amazing island for around 1.5 hours. Once you arrive to Menorca, from the maritime station where the boat moores, the centre of Cuidatella is just a 10 minute walk away. From there you have a wide range of options to discover the island. Take a stroll around the centre of Ciudadella and explore its port. Jump on the public bus to the island's capital Mahon which will take you about 40 minutes to get to. Travel to one of its many beatiful turquoise coloured watered coves. You will then have free time to discover the island on you own. For example you will be able to visit the old town of Ciutadella, take the public bus to see the island's capital, Mahon, or perhaps visit one of its several lighthouses or Natural Parks.In the late afternoon, make your way back to Ciutadella and head back to Mallorca where your balearic experience will end.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Menorca Airport to Menorca City - One Way
Make sure everything for your trip is organized. Our driver will be there when you arrive and ensure your safe and fast transfer to Menorca without you having to worry. Do not worry about finding your way to the taxi’s while carrying a big luggage as your private driver will be waiting for you in the arrival terminal holding a sign with your name on it. The driver will monitor your flight in case of delay. Once you arrived he will assist with your luggage and lead you to the car. After you and the driver double-checked the destination you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Menorca. While driving you can enjoy the rural and urban areas of Menorca and might pass by the famous El Toro Mountain or the Castle of Santa Àgueda. It is important that when you book you provide us your flight number and the address of destination in Menorca to ensure that your trip proceeds without any problems. Once you booked you will receive a booking confirmation in the form of a travel voucher to present to your private driver.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Menorca Airport to Mahon City - One Way
Make sure everything for your trip is organized. Our driver will be there when you arrive and ensure your safe and fast transfer to Mahon without you having to worry. Do not worry about finding your way to the taxi’s while carrying a big luggage as your private driver will be waiting for you in the arrival terminal holding a sign with your name on it. The driver will monitor your flight in case of delay. Once you arrived he will assist with your luggage and lead you to the car. After you and the driver double-checked the destination you provided us with he will take you straight to your destination in Mahon. While driving you can enjoy the rural and urban areas of Mahon and might pass by the famous Favaritx Monument or the La Mola Castle. To guarantee that no problems will occur we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Mahon. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive. We will supply you with a travel voucher that you can present to your private driver.
Do not miss the chance to get to know the most beautiful places in Menorca. You will learn a lot thanks to our expert guide and you will also have some spare time in each stop to take photos, buy some souvenirs or just relax! This is not a shopping tour, we do not visit stores or shops. Enjoy the panoramic view from Monte Toro, the highest point in the entire island, 358m, and it is located in the very middle of the island. Fornells is a typical fishermen´s village, famous due to its tasty lobster dishes and water sports. Your guide will take you also to S´Albufera d´es Grau, a beautiful Biosphere Reservoir, and give explanations about the amazing flora and fauna. In Mahon you will have some spare time (lunch not included) and after having explored this charming city we will explore the largest and most interesting natural harbor in all Europe on a boat. Discover the British legacy of the 18th century, the naval base, King´s Island, the La Mola Fortress and lots more!
Ciutadella tour in the evening
Enjoy the vibrant ambiance of the old town and port during the evening. Ciutadella is Menorca’s charming former capital, now the center of the island’s leather industry.You'll have approximately 3 hours of free time to shop, sightseeing and visiting the harbour where you may dinne "al fresco" on the waterfront, if you wish. Don’t miss the visit to the cathedral and main square. - Artisan market for original gifts and souvenirs- Late shopping in the old town and main square- Relax in the cafes and barsIt is recommended to bring confortable shoes and a camera with you. A different evening during your holidays in Menorca! You will leave enchanted, a visit to remember.