Vino Cotto Tasting

Vino CottoÂ has been known since ancient times. In 191 BC It is quoted by Plautus, in "Pseudolus" comedy, among the drinks mixed wine in a lavish banquet. In the first century A.D. Columella, in his "De Agricultura", Book XII, describes: "... until decrease of one third will bake the sweet taste must; when it is cooked is called defruntum. It just moves cooled in barrels and storing view to use. " Pliny the Elder in his Natural History, shows what has already been said by Plautus and ranking cooked wine among the most sought sweet drinks produced in Italy, stating that: "... the cooked have their own savor and not that of wine."The provided activity gives you a complete panorama in vino cotto experience, from history to tastings. In theÂ The tasting will be combined with typical products by the host farmer and his family.The experienceÂ includes: a visit of the vineyard and production tools with final tastings, indoor shop.Lunch/Diner not included.Â Self drive transfers to farm. max 15 pax groups. min 2 pax. Starting time 10:00 or 15:00, we reccomend to send us your favourite starting time.