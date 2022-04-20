Ancona

Overview

Ancona is often written off as just another gritty port. In fact, there's more to this historic city than ferries and transport connections, and to bypass it would be to miss much. It was founded by Greek settlers from Syracuse around 387 BC and its old town, crowned by a dramatically sited cathedral, harbours many reminders of its long history: archaeological artefacts, Roman arches, Romanesque churches, and Renaissance palazzi that glow softly in the evening light. Linger long enough in the hilltop parks, lively boulevards and cafe-rimmed piazzas and you'll start to see another, more likeable side to Le Marche's seafront capital.

  • ITALY - CIRCA 2002: Martyrdom of St Barbara and the Madonna of Loreto, detail from the stories of St Barbara, Our Lady of Loreto and St Anthony, 1449, by Bartolomeo di Tommaso (born between ca 1408 and 1411-1454), detached fresco. (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images); Foligno, Pinacoteca Comunale (Art Museum, Frescoes). (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

    Pinacoteca Comunale di Ancona

    Ancona

    Ancona's fascinating civic art gallery houses Le Marche's most important art collection. Spread over two 16th- to 17th-century palazzi, the museum traces…

  • Cattedrale di San Ciriaco

    Cattedrale di San Ciriaco

    Ancona

    A stiff but scenic climb up from the old town, Ancona's domed cathedral dominates the city skyline. Guarded by two marble lions, it commands sweeping…

  • Mole Vanvitelliana

    Mole Vanvitelliana

    Ancona

    With its distinct pentagonal form, the waterfront Mole Vanvitelliana (also knownas the Lazzaretto) is one of Ancona's signature buildings. Designed and…

  • Chiesa di Santa Maria della Piazza

    Chiesa di Santa Maria della Piazza

    Ancona

    Contrasting sharply with the industrial scenery of the nearby port, the Chiesa di Santa Maria della Piazza is one of Ancona's showpiece churches. Its…

  • Piazza del Plebiscito

    Piazza del Plebiscito

    Ancona

    Crowned by the baroque Chiesa di San Domenico, this sloping cafe-lined square has been Ancona's favourite meeting spot since medieval times. At its head,…

  • Parco del Cardeto

    Parco del Cardeto

    Ancona

    The din of central Ancona fades to a distant hum at this 35-hectare park north of the centre. Straddling two hills – the Colle dei Cappuccini and Monte…

  • Chiesa di San Domenico

    Chiesa di San Domenico

    Ancona

    With its two-tone brick and marble facade, this 18th-century baroque church sits at the head of Piazza del Plebiscito. Its prize possessions are two…

