Ancona is often written off as just another gritty port. In fact, there's more to this historic city than ferries and transport connections, and to bypass it would be to miss much. It was founded by Greek settlers from Syracuse around 387 BC and its old town, crowned by a dramatically sited cathedral, harbours many reminders of its long history: archaeological artefacts, Roman arches, Romanesque churches, and Renaissance palazzi that glow softly in the evening light. Linger long enough in the hilltop parks, lively boulevards and cafe-rimmed piazzas and you'll start to see another, more likeable side to Le Marche's seafront capital.
Ancona's fascinating civic art gallery houses Le Marche's most important art collection. Spread over two 16th- to 17th-century palazzi, the museum traces…
Museo Archeologico Nazionale delle Marche
Housed in the beautiful 16th-century Palazzo Ferretti, whose ceilings are covered with original frescoes and bas-reliefs, this museum presents a…
A stiff but scenic climb up from the old town, Ancona's domed cathedral dominates the city skyline. Guarded by two marble lions, it commands sweeping…
With its distinct pentagonal form, the waterfront Mole Vanvitelliana (also knownas the Lazzaretto) is one of Ancona's signature buildings. Designed and…
Chiesa di Santa Maria della Piazza
Contrasting sharply with the industrial scenery of the nearby port, the Chiesa di Santa Maria della Piazza is one of Ancona's showpiece churches. Its…
Crowned by the baroque Chiesa di San Domenico, this sloping cafe-lined square has been Ancona's favourite meeting spot since medieval times. At its head,…
The din of central Ancona fades to a distant hum at this 35-hectare park north of the centre. Straddling two hills – the Colle dei Cappuccini and Monte…
With its two-tone brick and marble facade, this 18th-century baroque church sits at the head of Piazza del Plebiscito. Its prize possessions are two…
