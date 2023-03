Crowned by the baroque Chiesa di San Domenico, this sloping cafe-lined square has been Ancona's favourite meeting spot since medieval times. At its head, set in a grand staircase, sits a gigantic statue of Pope Clement XII, the 18th-century pontiff who was honoured by the city for giving it free port status – hence the square's alternative name, Piazza del Papa.

The nearby fountain is a more recent addition, dating from the 19th century.