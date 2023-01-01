Musei Civici di Palazzo Buonaccorsi

Deep in the historic centre, the 17th-century Palazzo Buonaccorsi houses three of Macerata's best museums. The Museo delle Carozza boasts an extensive collection of horse-drawn carriages, while, upstairs, the picture gallery is dedicated to Arte Antica with works from the 13th to the 19th centuries. Best of all is the 2nd-floor Galleria di Arte Moderna, which showcases works by regional artists such as Macerata-born Ivo Pannaggi, a driving force behind Italian futurism in the 1920s and '30s.

The palazzo itself is also impressive with several stunning frescoes and marble-framed doorways culminating in the jaw-dropping Galleria dell'Eneide on the 1st floor.