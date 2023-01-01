Spiaggia delle Due Sorelle

The poster child of the Parco del Conero's beaches is this dreamy white-pebble beach named after two rock stacks (the Due Sorelle or two sisters) that rise out of the turquoise sea. It’s an idyllic spot but it can get busy in summer – despite the fact it’s only accessible by sea.

Ferries run to the beach from mid-June to September, sailing from the port at Numana up to four times daily and less frequently from the Spiaggia San Michele at Sirolo. Bank on a return fare of around €20. See www.traghettatoridelconero.it for more info.

Alternatively, you can rent a kayak and paddle your own way there – rentals in Sirolo or Numana cost about €8 to €10 per hour.