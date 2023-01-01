Chiesa di Santa Maria della Piazza

Ancona

Contrasting sharply with the industrial scenery of the nearby port, the Chiesa di Santa Maria della Piazza is one of Ancona's showpiece churches. Its distinct Romanesque form, which comprises a fine marble facade and elaborate arched portal, dates from the 13th century when it was built over an earlier paleo-Christian basilica. Remains of this early basilica can still be seen beneath the main church – particularly striking are the mosaic floors and traces of 4th- to 6th-century frescoes.

