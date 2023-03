The din of central Ancona fades to a distant hum at this 35-hectare park north of the centre. Straddling two hills – the Colle dei Cappuccini and Monte Cardeto – it's crisscrossed by pine-shaded paths offering broad vistas across the city's rooftops to the port and Adriatic sea. Fortifications, a 19th-century lighthouse and a vast Jewish cemetery, the Campo degli Ebrei, can be found in its grounds.