Pinacoteca Comunale di Ancona

Ancona's fascinating civic art gallery houses Le Marche's most important art collection. Spread over two 16th- to 17th-century palazzi, the museum traces the development of art in the region, skilfully juxtaposing modern and medieval works with daring disregard for either tradition or expectation. Unmissable masterpieces include the Pala Gozzi (1520), the first painting signed and dated by Titian, and Carlo Crivelli's absolutely flooring Madonna col Bambino (Madonna and Child; c 1480).

Additional works by Guercino, Olivuccio di Ciccarello and Francesco Podesti top off the experience, which is supplemented with contemporary art around every surprising corner.