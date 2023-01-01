With its distinct pentagonal form, the waterfront Mole Vanvitelliana (also knownas the Lazzaretto) is one of Ancona's signature buildings. Designed and built by the architect Luigi Vanvitelli in the 1730s, it originally served as a quarantine station but over the years has also been a military base and tobacco factory. Nowadays, it hosts cultural events and the Museo Tattile Statale Omero, a museum that encourages people with vision impairments to feel their way around reproductions of celebrated sculptures and artworks.