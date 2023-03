With its two-tone brick and marble facade, this 18th-century baroque church sits at the head of Piazza del Plebiscito. Its prize possessions are two superb paintings: a glorious Crocifissione (Crucifixion; 1558) by Titian in the central apse, and a colourful Annunciazione (Annunciation; 1662) by Guercino in the first chapel on the left.