Centro Storico

Sarnano's medieval centre sprawls up the hillside in a tangle of steep cobbled lanes and attractive red-brick houses. Climb to the top and you'll come to Piazza Alta, a lovely pint-sized square framed by historic buildings: Palazzo del Popolo, home of a 19th-century theatre; Palazzo dei Priori; and, most impressively, the Chiesa di Santa Maria Piazza Alta, a robust brick church with a splendid Gothic portal. All around are stirring views out to the brooding Monti Sibillini.