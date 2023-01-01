Cattedrale di Sant'Emidio

Topped by a pair of mismatched towers, Ascoli's cathedral was built in the 16th century and dedicated to St Emidio, the city's patron saint. Its most prized possession is the three-section Polittico di Sant'Emidio (Polyptych of Saint Emidio; 1473) by the Venetian painter Carlo Crivelli in the Cappella del Sacramento. An extraordinary work of 15th-century pictorial art, the work is still in its original frame and has never once left its current spot.

Stairs lead beneath the altar to the columned crypt of Sant'Emidio, home of the eponymous saint's tomb and a fine set of mosaics.