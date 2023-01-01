Pinacoteca

Set around a tree-shaded courtyard, the second-largest art gallery in Le Marche sits inside the 17th-century Palazzo Comunale. The palace's aristocratic halls are lined with outstanding works of art and sculpture by major Italian artists such as Titian, Carlo Crivelli and Guido Reni, as well as a collection of religious artefacts. Highlights include Titian's San Francesco riceve le stigmate (Saint Francis Receiving the Stigmata) and a stunning embroidered 13th-century papal cape worn by Ascoli-born Pope Nicholas IV.