Battistero

Ascoli Piceno

Next to the Cattedrale on Piazza Arringo, the Romanesque-style octagonal battistero (baptistry) has remained unchanged since it was reconstructed in the 12th century over an earlier baptistry which itself sat atop a Roman-era pagan temple. You can see the original circular basin inside.

