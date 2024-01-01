Next to the Cattedrale on Piazza Arringo, the Romanesque-style octagonal battistero (baptistry) has remained unchanged since it was reconstructed in the 12th century over an earlier baptistry which itself sat atop a Roman-era pagan temple. You can see the original circular basin inside.
Battistero
Ascoli Piceno
