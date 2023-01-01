There's fine walking to be had in the spectacular mountain country near the village of Montefortino. A stunning, and relatively accessible route, leads through the Gola dell'Infernaccio (Gorge of Hell), a thrilling canyon wedged between walls of vertiginous rock face. Silence hangs over the rugged peaks and ancient woodland, broken only by birdsong and the sound of the fast-flowing River Tenna.

The Gola is signposted off the SP83 north of Montefortino – follow the road, which becomes unsurfaced as it approaches a small parking area at the trailhead.