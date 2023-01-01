Basilica di San Benedetto

The sight of this ruined 13th-century basilica – formerly Norcia's showpiece church – gives a chilling insight into the force of the 2016 earthquake: only the pale facade is still standing, the rest is in rubble. Prior to the quake, the facade gave onto a calm, contemplative interior where 17th-century frescoes depicted scenes from the life of San Benedetto – according to tradition, the basilica was built over the house where saints Benedict and Scholastica were born.