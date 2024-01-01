This ancient arch, built in the 1st century AD and named after the Emperor Tiberius' sons, originally formed the monumental entrance to Spoleto's Roman forum.
Arco di Druso e Germanico
Spoleto
0.09 MILES
With its intact floor mosaics and vaulted ceilings, this small house gives visitors a peek into what a typical Roman villa would have looked like in the…
0.1 MILES
Accessible though the Museo Archeologico, this well-preserved Roman amphitheatre often hosts live performances during the summer; check with the museum or…
0.12 MILES
Spoleto's archaeological museum, housed in a 15th-century monastery on the western edge of Piazza della Libertà, holds a well-curated collection of Roman…
4. Museo del Tessile e del Costume
0.12 MILES
Housed in Palazzo Rosari-Spada, this museum holds a collection of antique noble finery from the 15th to the 20th century, donated from the wardrobes of…
5. Palazzo Collicola Arte Visive
0.18 MILES
The 18th-century Palazzo Collicola houses Spoleto's premier collection of modern art. The collection, named after its late former director and noted art…
0.21 MILES
0.26 MILES
Dominating the skyline above Spoleto, this formidable fortress was built on the summit of Colle Sant’Elia as part of a 14th-century campaign to reassert…
0.36 MILES
