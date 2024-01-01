Arco di Druso e Germanico

Spoleto

LoginSave

This ancient arch, built in the 1st century AD and named after the Emperor Tiberius' sons, originally formed the monumental entrance to Spoleto's Roman forum.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Italy, Umbria, Assisi, Basilica of San Francesco

    Basilica di San Francesco

    24.5 MILES

    Visible for miles around, the Basilica di San Francesco is the crowning glory of Assisi's Unesco-listed historic centre. The 13th-century complex is…

  • 676802133 duomo di todi, place of worship, travel destinations, italian culture

    Piazza del Popolo

    17.15 MILES

    Just try to walk through Piazza del Popolo without trying to photograph it from every angle. The rectangular piazza is one of Umbria's finest medieval…

  • Narni Sotterranea

    Narni Sotterranea

    18.57 MILES

    Narni’s main drawcard is this extraordinary subterranean underworld. Discovered by a group of young speleologists in 1977, and originally accessed through…

  • Duomo

    Duomo

    0.21 MILES

    A flight of steps sweeps down to Spoleto's pale-stone cathedral, photogenically set on a graceful hillside piazza. Originally constructed to a Romanesque…

  • Ponte delle Torri

    Ponte delle Torri

    0.36 MILES

    Many people gasp the first time they glimpse the medieval Ponte delle Torri, a 10-arch bridge that spectacularly spans a steeply wooded gorge – a scene…

  • Basilica Superiore

    Basilica Superiore

    24.51 MILES

    The upper church of the Basilica di San Francesco was built after the Basilica Inferiore and consecrated in 1253, and the change in style and grandiosity…

  • Basilica Inferiore

    Basilica Inferiore

    24.47 MILES

    The lower and earlier of the two churches comprising the Basilica di San Francesco, this basilica was commissioned by Pope Gregory IX in 1228, just two…

  • Eremo delle Carceri

    Eremo delle Carceri

    23.17 MILES

    Perched on the forested slopes of Monte Subasio, this monastery is set around the caves where St Francis and his followers prayed and contemplated…

View more attractions

Nearby Spoleto attractions

1. Casa Romana

0.09 MILES

With its intact floor mosaics and vaulted ceilings, this small house gives visitors a peek into what a typical Roman villa would have looked like in the…

2. Teatro Romano

0.1 MILES

Accessible though the Museo Archeologico, this well-preserved Roman amphitheatre often hosts live performances during the summer; check with the museum or…

3. Museo Archeologico

0.12 MILES

Spoleto's archaeological museum, housed in a 15th-century monastery on the western edge of Piazza della Libertà, holds a well-curated collection of Roman…

4. Museo del Tessile e del Costume

0.12 MILES

Housed in Palazzo Rosari-Spada, this museum holds a collection of antique noble finery from the 15th to the 20th century, donated from the wardrobes of…

5. Palazzo Collicola Arte Visive

0.18 MILES

The 18th-century Palazzo Collicola houses Spoleto's premier collection of modern art. The collection, named after its late former director and noted art…

6. Duomo

0.21 MILES

A flight of steps sweeps down to Spoleto's pale-stone cathedral, photogenically set on a graceful hillside piazza. Originally constructed to a Romanesque…

7. Rocca Albornoziana

0.26 MILES

Dominating the skyline above Spoleto, this formidable fortress was built on the summit of Colle Sant’Elia as part of a 14th-century campaign to reassert…

8. Ponte delle Torri

0.36 MILES

Many people gasp the first time they glimpse the medieval Ponte delle Torri, a 10-arch bridge that spectacularly spans a steeply wooded gorge – a scene…