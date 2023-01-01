Just try to walk through Piazza del Popolo without trying to photograph it from every angle. The rectangular piazza is one of Umbria's finest medieval squares and is flanked by a series of notable buildings: the Cattedrale di Santa Maria Annunziata at the northern end; the 13th-century Palazzo del Capitano and Palazzo del Popolo, together home to the Museo Pinacoteca Comunale, in the southeastern corner; and, on the southern flank, the 14th-century Palazzo dei Priori.