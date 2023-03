Housed in a complex of papal palaces, the Palazzi Papali, this museum showcases a fine collection of religious relics from the Duomo and paintings by artists such as Arnolfo di Cambio and the three Pisanos (Andrea, Nino and Giovanni). A separate exhibition in Palazzo Soliano is dedicated to sculptor and medallist Emilio Greco (1913–95).

The ticket also covers admission to the ex-Chiesa di Sant'Agostino (Piazza San Giovenale) where the museum's sculptural collection is on show.