Orvieto Underground

Orvieto

Etruscan Cave

Getty Images

The coolest place in Orvieto (literally), this series of 440 caves (out of 1200 in the system) has been used for millennia by locals for various purposes – WWII bomb shelters, refrigerators, wine cellars, wells and, during many a pesky Roman or barbarian siege, as dovecotes to trap the usual one-course dinner: pigeon (still seen on local menus as palombo).

In fact, you only visit two caves (the rest remain in private hands – every home, shop etc in Orvieto has its own cave underneath). The one-hour tours (with English-speaking guides) leave from the office next to the tourist office on Piazza del Duomo.

