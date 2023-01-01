The picturesque towns of Pitigliano, Sovana and Sorano form a triangle enclosing a dramatic landscape where local buildings have been constructed from the volcanic porous rock called tufo since Etruscan times. Known as the Città del Tufo (City of the Tufo), the area incorporates Etruscan sites including tombs and vie cave, sunken roads with high walls carved out of the tufo. All are now protected as part of this archaeological park, which also incorporates local museums.

For updates on activities within the park, see www.facebook.com/pg/Parco-Archeologico-Città-del-Tufo-179178385473482.