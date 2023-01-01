Parco Regionale della Maremma

This spectacular regional park incorporates the Uccellina Mountain Range, marshy plains and 20km of unspoiled coast. Access is limited to 12 signed walking trails ranging in length from 2.5km to 13km; the most popular are the easy 7km A2 ('Le Torri') and the demanding A1, a 7.8km uphill hike to San Rabano Abbey and the Torre Uccellina. From mid-June to mid-September you can only visit on a guided tour because of possible bushfires; call ahead to check times.

There are also bicycle, horse-riding and canoe trails within the park; the visitor centre can supply plenty of information about these. Pay your entry fee at the Alberese visitor centre.