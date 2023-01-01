Il Giardino dei Tarocchi

Twenty-two oversized Gaudí-influenced sculptures tumble down a hillside at this fantastical sculpture garden created by Franco-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle (1930–2002). The whimsical, mosaic-covered creations merge with the surrounding park, creating what the artist called a 'garden of joy'. It’s a colossal effort that depicts characters from the tarot card pack (including the High Priestess, Wheel of Fortune and Justice) and includes a mirror-encrusted sculpture lived in by De Saint Phalle while the garden was being built.

Sculptor Jean Tinguely contributed works to the garden and the visitor centre was designed by Swiss architect Mario Botta. A large gift shop sells souvenirs including decks of tarot (€39) and memory (€11) cards featuring de Saint Phalle's images.

The sculpture garden is 25km east of Orbetello; take the Pescia Fiorentina exit from the SS1.