This small baroque church is one of the most prominent sights in Porto Ercole's hillside centro storico (historic centre). Sadly, it is rarely open.
Chiesa di Sant’Erasmo
Southern Tuscany
29.14 MILES
At Tuscany's most significant Etruscan tombs, part of the Parco Archeologico 'Città del Tufo', signs in Italian and English guide you around four…
13.29 MILES
Twenty-two oversized Gaudí-influenced sculptures tumble down a hillside at this fantastical sculpture garden created by Franco-American artist Niki de…
19.94 MILES
This spectacular regional park incorporates the Uccellina Mountain Range, marshy plains and 20km of unspoiled coast. Access is limited to 12 signed…
Parco Archeologico 'Città del Tufo'
29.33 MILES
The picturesque towns of Pitigliano, Sovana and Sorano form a triangle enclosing a dramatic landscape where local buildings have been constructed from the…
Museo Archeologico e d'Arte della Maremma
26.05 MILES
Grosseto's major tourist drawcard features an archaeological museum on the ground floor and a museum of ecclesiastical art upstairs. Items unearthed from…
Museo Archeologico Nazionale Tarquiniense
29.5 MILES
This charming museum, beautifully housed in the 15th-century Palazzo Vitelleschi, is a treasure trove of locally found Etruscan artefacts. Highlights…
28.66 MILES
Head down Via Zuccarelli and turn left at a sign indicating 'La Piccola Gerusalemme' to visit this fascinating time capsule of Pitigliano's historic but…
Museo Archeologico all'Aperto 'Alberto Manzi'
28.65 MILES
This open-air museum south of Pitigliano on the road to Saturnia contains sections of vie cave (sunken roads hewn out of tufo) and several Etruscan…
0.02 MILES
Porto Ercole's centro storico stretches up the hillside, past the sandwiched-in Chiesa di Sant'Erasmo and up towards the largest of the three Spanish…
0.43 MILES
One of the greatest painters of the Renaissance, Michelangelo Merisi Caravaggio, died in Porto Ercole on 18 July 1610 after a tempestuous and short life…
0.73 MILES
Built by the Spanish, this 16th-centry fort, an unusual star shape (hence its name), is the only Porto Ercole fort open to the public.
4. Concattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta
3.29 MILES
It may be modest as far as many Tuscan churches go, but Orbetello's duomo is still attractive, retaining its 14th-century Gothic facade despite being…
5. Oasi WWF Laguna di Orbetello
6.64 MILES
An extraordinary 140 species of birds have been seen on Orbetello Lagoon. The best place to spot some of them is at the L'Oasi WWF north of town. As well…
25.9 MILES
Conveniently located next to Porta Corsica, this park is home to a large and extremely popular children's playground filled with well-maintained equipment…